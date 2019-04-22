This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Mean Bao, Subway, Queen Street Warehouse

This week on DineSafe, a staggering amount of chain restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Swiss Chalet, Subway and Pizza Pizza all winded up with conditional passes upon inspections.

Discover what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Swiss Chalet (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: April 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tondou Ramen (596 College St.)

Inspected on: April 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Globe Meats (61 Signet Dr.)

Inspected on: April 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Mean Bao (181A Carlaw Ave.)

Inspected on: April 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.

Queen Street Warehouse (232 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: April 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Subway (917 Bay St.)

Inspected on: April 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Hero Certified Burgers (6015 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: April 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Kensington Natural Bakery (460 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: April 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 5, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Congee Star (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: April 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Pizza (4844 Yonge St.)