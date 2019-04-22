Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Mean Bao, Subway, Queen Street Warehouse

This week on DineSafe, a staggering amount of chain restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Swiss Chalet, Subway and Pizza Pizza all winded up with conditional passes upon inspections. 

Discover what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Swiss Chalet (900 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: April 15, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tondou Ramen (596 College St.)
  • Inspected on: April 15, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Globe Meats (61 Signet Dr.)
  • Inspected on: April 16, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Mean Bao (181A Carlaw Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 16, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.
Queen Street Warehouse (232 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 16, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Subway (917 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: April 16, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Hero Certified Burgers (6015 Steeles Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: April 17, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Kensington Natural Bakery (460 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 17, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 5, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Congee Star (900 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: April 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizza Pizza (4844 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: April 18, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

