This Week on DineSafe: KFC, School, McDonald's, Joe Bird, Aroma, Fran's, Loga's Corner

This week on DineSafe we learn that the popular Italian restaurant Cibo was shut down due to insects. Since the closure, they have corrected the issue and have reopened. In addition to the closure, fast food chains like KFC, McDonald's and Booster Juice all landed conditonal passes.
See what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Cibo (522 King St. West)
- Inspected on: April 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects).
Fran's (20 College St.)
- Inspected on: April 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: April 8, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
- Inspected on: April 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
7 Baker (3 Wellesley St.)
- Inspected on: April 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: April 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: April 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: April 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: April 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Joe Bird (207 Queens Quay West)
- Inspected on: April 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
KFC (636 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: April 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service container.
School (70 Fraser Ave.)
- Inspected on: April 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.