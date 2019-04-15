This Week on DineSafe: KFC, School, McDonald's, Joe Bird, Aroma, Fran's, Loga's Corner

This week on DineSafe we learn that the popular Italian restaurant Cibo was shut down due to insects. Since the closure, they have corrected the issue and have reopened. In addition to the closure, fast food chains like KFC, McDonald's and Booster Juice all landed conditonal passes.

See what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Cibo (522 King St. West)

Inspected on: April 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Insects).

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: April 8, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Aroma Espresso Bar (430 King St. West)

Inspected on: April 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

7 Baker (3 Wellesley St.)

Inspected on: April 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Aroma Espresso Bar (121 King St. West)

Inspected on: April 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Four Four South Village (474 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: April 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Swiss Chalet (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: April 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Booster Juice (130 King St. West)

Inspected on: April 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Brick Street Bakery (100 King St. West)

Inspected on: April 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Joe Bird (207 Queens Quay West)

Inspected on: April 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

KFC (636 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: April 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service container.

