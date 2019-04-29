Mysterious pink building is going to be Toronto's new cookie dough cafe

The best part of making cookies is always licking the spoon, and now Toronto is getting an entire cafe devoted to the taboo treat of raw cookie dough.

It'll be located at 719 Queen West in a bright pink building for six months, run by the Dough T.O. pop-up. Created by a pair of twins who sell dairy- and egg-free "raw" cookie dough, they've popped up before in Toronto in Kensington Market.

The space has previously played host to The Cure Apothecary; fitting, seeing as cookie dough is the cure for pretty much any problem. It wouldn't be the first restaurant to give a Toronto building an all-pink makeover.