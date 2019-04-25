Toronto is getting a cherry blossom week at local restaurants

If there are two things from Japan we love here in Toronto, it's cherry blossoms and delicious food.

Local restaurants are celebrating both with special "Sakura Delight" menus in honour of the Government of Japan's donation of new flowering cherry trees to the City of Toronto.

From April 28 to May 12, Ginko, Guu Izakaya, Ju Izakaya, Miku, Nami, Ryus Noodle Bar, Zakkushi and Zen will all feature special menus. This new donation marks the 60th anniversary of the previous donation of cherry trees by the citizens of Metropolitan Tokyo to High Park in 1959.

Sakura Delight is being put on by the Consulate-General of Japan and the Japanese Restaurant Association of Canada (JRAC).

Also marking the enthronement of a new Japanese emperor, the donation of 17 trees will be planted in High Park, Cedarvale Park and Trinity Bellwoods. A planting ceremony will take place in High Park at Hillside Gardens on April 28 at noon.

As for the food, a five-course menu at Miku costs $110 and includes sashimi crudo, oysters, aburi sushi, duck and foie gras.