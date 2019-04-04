The top 5 new hot pot restaurants in Toronto

New hot pot restaurants in Toronto are the latest additions to the city's growing roster of broiling DIY pots. This recent batch is particularly interesting, with the arrival of the spiciest hot pot yet, and a vegetarian spot that serves its ingredients on conveyor belts.

Here are my picks for the top new hot pot restaurants in Toronto.

Prepare for mind-numbing levels of spiciness at this much-anticipated restaurant by Highway 7 and Bayview. This super popular chain offers Szechuan-style broth that comes with scores of simmering chilli. Make sure to have plum sauce on deck.

If you're looking for a departure from your regular hot pot flavours, this spot on Silver Star Boulevard offers broth made with Wenchang chicken and coconut water—three coconuts-worth, actually.

The trend of chicken hot pot has already come and gone in Hong Kong, but this Richmond Hill restaurant marks the first of its kind in Toronto. Your hot pot comes with a whole marinated chicken that brings a whole ton of extra flavour to your meal.

Yes, lamb rolls and beef tongue are great, but what about those boiled lotus roots? This restaurant on Highway 7 is all about the veggies, offering delicious leafy greens and roots to throw in your pot. The best part: all ingredients come on a conveyor belt.

No longer must you worry about losing ingredients at the bottom of your pot: this Chinatown restaurant serves its ingredients on skewers, so you always know where everything is. It's Chengdu-style hot pot here, so expect a kick.