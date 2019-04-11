Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jollibee toronto

Jollibee confirms three new Toronto locations opening next year

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If there's one thing Jollibee lovers don't mind doing, it's waiting

That's going to be a handy virtue, since it looks like they'll have to wait until next year before they can finally get their Jolly Crispy Chicken fix downtown. 

A Jollibee marketing representative has confirmed that the highly-anticipated new store slated for the corner at Yonge and Gould won't be opening any time soon.

That's not too surprising, considering the chain will have to build a brand new building at 335 Yonge St. before it moves in right across Ryerson.

But the same applies for the other two incoming Jollibee locations, expected to open in North York at 79 Billy Bishop Way (replacing a Moores Clothing), and inside Promenade Mall.  

There's no exact date as to when these three stores will open, but it will definitely be within the first half of 2020. Hopefully it's during summer—no one wants to wait in line for peach mango pies in the cold. 

Lead photo by

Victoria Frantsev

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ontario will allow cities to make their own decisions about drinking in parks

One of Toronto's favourite bakeries was just bought by a grocery chain

Jollibee confirms three new Toronto locations opening next year

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Three Monks and a Duck, Stackt Market, Chat Bar

The top 50 restaurants for a date night in Toronto

Plans for Toronto brewery with rooftop farm plagued by construction setbacks

21 restaurant options for Easter Sunday brunch in Toronto

10 new places to eat in Toronto when you're trying not to spend money