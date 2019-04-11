Jollibee confirms three new Toronto locations opening next year

If there's one thing Jollibee lovers don't mind doing, it's waiting.

That's going to be a handy virtue, since it looks like they'll have to wait until next year before they can finally get their Jolly Crispy Chicken fix downtown.

A Jollibee marketing representative has confirmed that the highly-anticipated new store slated for the corner at Yonge and Gould won't be opening any time soon.

That's not too surprising, considering the chain will have to build a brand new building at 335 Yonge St. before it moves in right across Ryerson.

But the same applies for the other two incoming Jollibee locations, expected to open in North York at 79 Billy Bishop Way (replacing a Moores Clothing), and inside Promenade Mall.

There's no exact date as to when these three stores will open, but it will definitely be within the first half of 2020. Hopefully it's during summer—no one wants to wait in line for peach mango pies in the cold.