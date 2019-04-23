There's now an escape room game on a train near Toronto

An escape room train might just sound like mashup of two great Bob's Burgers episodes, but it's real and coming to Ontario this summer.

For three nights in June, just about an hour outside Toronto a train will run that's part dinner theatre, part escape room.

Being put on by the York-Durham Heritage Railway and the Copper Cog Society, the event is described as "an interactive experience featuring live actors and puzzle challenges."

The $99.99 ticket price includes a three-course meal (vegetarian options available) by Annina's Catering with non-alcoholic beverages, with alcoholic beverages available to purchase at an extra cost.

The YDHR site states: "After dinner, you will be invited to take part in a series of skill-testing challenges designed to allow only the brightest and most committed to succeed and join the ranks of The Society."

Spooky.

Other events on the YDHR schedule that promise a ton of train-related summer fun include a murder mystery and Thomas the Tank Engine ride.