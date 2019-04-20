Eat & Drink
Toronto's favourite cheese store just launched a food truck

One of Toronto's favourite cheese stores is now mobile. Afrim Pristine, owner of Cheese Boutique, has already written a cookbook devoted to his love of dairy products, and now he's putting his passion on wheels.

"We have the world's best ingredients and I love to cook, so it seemed like a no-brainer in many ways," says Pristine. "We are always striving to give our clients more."

Equipped with a full kitchen, the truck is already booked with lots of off-site catering and event gigs. It hits up a farmers' market on Saturdays and is parked outside the Cheese Boutique's Ripley Avenue location every Sunday.

"It's almost like another outlet on Ripley," Pristine says.

"I've written a menu which is pretty awesome I feel, and we are somewhat limitless in what we can cook off the truck as we have all of Cheese Boutique's ingredients at our disposal." 

They celebrated the launch of the food truck this week by giving away free ricotta banana citrus French toast.

