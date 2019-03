Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Allwyn's will soon be opening a downtown location at Queen and Spadina.

Chinese tea bakery chain Feng Cha is opening on Highway 7 on March 16.

Moto VIA from the same people behind Motorino should eventually be doing wood burning pizza at Avenue and Melrose.

A new location of Stelvio will be opening this spring at 791 Dundas West.

Yunshang Rice Noodle is having the grand opening of their North York Store at 5285 Yonge on March 15.

Animal Liberation Kitchen should be opening a brick and mortar soon, somewhere around Riverside.

Bacan will be serving Argentinian food sometime this spring in Roncesvalles.

Shook Israeli Kitchen will be coming to 77 Portland this spring.

The Gym Pub is replacing Pipers Pub at 782 St. Clair West.

Vancouver pub Score is bringing its wild caesars to the old Copetin space at 107 King East this May.

Closed

Sweet A La Mode in the Stockyards area is permanently closed.

Omaw on Ossington is now closed.

Other news