Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Sunshine Market now has a second location at 141 Berkeley with dine-in seating.

Tita's serves Mexican on weekends at 2491 Lake Shore West as part of Mixi Culinary Project.

Animal Liberation Kitchen is now open at Broadview and Queen.

The Alley has soft opened a location at Bathurst and Bloor.

Jatujak will open a third location on 5651 Steeles Ave East this month.

Tsujiri Patisserie is having its grand opening at 596 Yonge on March 30.

Green Tea is opening their Chinatown location on March 22.

McQueen’s Pub has closed in Leslieville.

