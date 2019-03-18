This Week on DineSafe: Miku, Wheat Sheaf, Chubby's, Kairali, Wing Machine, Aroma

This week on DineSafe I can happily report there were no restaurant closures. Instead, a number of popular chains including Wing Machine, Aroma and Second Cup received conditional passes upon inspection.
See what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: March 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
- Inspected on: March 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: March 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration, stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to protect against entry of pests.
- Inspected on: March 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: March 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and handled ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: March 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Miku (10 Bay St.)
- Inspected on: March 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)
- Inspected on: March 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tara Inn (2365 Kingston Rd.)
- Inspected on: March 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
- Inspected on: March 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to process food in manner safe to eat, maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.