This Week on DineSafe: Miku, Wheat Sheaf, Chubby's, Kairali, Wing Machine, Aroma

This week on DineSafe I can happily report there were no restaurant closures. Instead, a number of popular chains including Wing Machine, Aroma and Second Cup received conditional passes upon inspection.

3 Brewers (275 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Omni Palace (235 Consumers Rd.)

Inspected on: March 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

Sky Dragon (280 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: March 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Second Cup (750 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: March 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wing Machine (443 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: March 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration, stored ice in unsanitary manner and failed to protect against entry of pests.

Wing Machine (681 Markham Rd.)

Inspected on: March 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Aroma Espresso Bar (1 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: March 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: March 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Miku (10 Bay St.)

Inspected on: March 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)

Inspected on: March 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tara Inn (2365 Kingston Rd.)

Inspected on: March 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.

Wheat Sheaf (667 King St. West)

Inspected on: March 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

HuaJia Rice Noodle (487 Bloor St. West)