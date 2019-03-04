Eat & Drink
This Week on DineSafe: Huh Ga Ne, The Cheesecake Factory, Starbucks, Golden Patty

This week on DineSafe, we learn that not one but two Toronto restaurants were shut down by health inspectors. Both Golden Patty and Hokkaido Sushi landed red cards upon inspection. Yikes!

Find out what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Afghan Cuisine (66 Overlea Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: February 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination.
Huh Ga Ne (19A Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: February 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
ASAP City (213 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: February 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Country Style (1708 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: February 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Golden Patty (187 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: February 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Hokkaido Sushi (245 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: February 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Wild Wing (107 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: February 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Booster Juice (1090 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: February 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Cumin Kitchen (1820 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Glory Hole Donuts (1596 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: February 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Gordo Ex Cafe (1048 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: February 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Cheesecake Factory (3401 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: March 1, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Sharetea (89 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: March 1, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Starbucks (2 St. Clair Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: March 1, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

