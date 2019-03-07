A popular Toronto jerk spot is opening a downtown location

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago

allwyns toronto



A popular Toronto Caribbean restaurant famed for its jerk chicken and patties is finally opening their most accessible location yet. 

With previous locations situated in Don Mills, on the Queensway, and at Sheppard and Yonge, this new spot right at Queen and Spadina is by far the restaurant's most central.

The restaurant is set to open mid-March at 404 Queen West, which could be as early as a week from now. A post to social media channels shows off new Allwyn's signage at the space.

This places the restaurant practically across the street from many of Toronto's other fast casual heavy-hitters like Burger's Priest, Kinton Ramen and Maker Pizza, but this Caribbean powerhouse feels poised to compete.

