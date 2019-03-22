Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto gyro

Toronto gyro joint shuts down after 48 years

A hidden gem of an old school gyro joint that's been operating on the Danforth for close to five decades has been shut down.

louis meat market According to a notice posted at Louis Meat Market and Authentic Gyros, over $30,000 was owed in rent, forcing their tenancy to be terminated. Their own sign in the window reads, "After 48 years at this location on the Danforth, Louis had to retire and close."

The handwritten note goes on to thank customers for their patronage and expresses gratitude over being able to carry out "a lifetime of service." louis meat marketLouis Meat Market was known for their no-frills digs, low prices and juicy beef and lamb gyros loaded with fries. 

Fortunately, there are lots of other places in the area to get delicious Greek cuisine, but this long-standing piece of the neighbourhood is sure to be missed.

