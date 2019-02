Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Green Tea will be opening a downtown location at 261 Spadina, serving their Southern Chinese eats in March.

Chotto Matte has announced they'll be opening their Toronto location for Japanese Peruvian fusion food in May at Brookfield Place.

Good Son will have a location at the CF Shops at Don Mills the week of February 25.

Roselle has announced mysterious plans to open a new west end location, hopefully sometime around May.

Closed

PappaRoti has closed down their Chinatown location, pivoting to open a location in Square One.

Mister Frenchy has closed their Danforth location, but may reopen in either Toronto or Montreal.

Same Nightclub has closed after four years on King West.

House of Common in the Junction finished its final service last weekend.

Other news