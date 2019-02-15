Toronto is getting a charcoal pasta restaurant

You might have thought the the super hot trend of adding activated charcoal to everything would be left behind in 2017, but no, the list of carbonaceous foods just keeps on growing.

Apparently, pasta will soon be the newest jet black food to hit the Toronto food scene in 2019, thanks to an upcoming shop called The Sôs (pronounced like 'sauce').

The takeout or dine-in pasta shop, which is supposed to open at 118 John Street sometime this month, will be offering up portions of fresh pasta infused with charcoal.

They'll be offering regular pasta on their menu too, including some vegan and gluten-free options with dairy-free cheese from Toronto company Vegan Stokes.

Other than that, there's not much information on the Sôs regarding prices and when they open exactly, but when they do, expect to see a lot of Instagram posts about it.