Toronto pub transforming into yet another craft beer bar

Toronto is getting even more options for craft beer as a well-known pub stands poised to rebrand entirely.

Pour Boy, open for four and a half years in little Italy, is turning into a Beerocracy, a concept which the owners have found success with in Ottawa for two years now.

The rebranding means the bar will now have fifteen continuously rotating craft beers on tap as opposed to their current two. A wider range of beers, ciders will be available as well as popular craft brands brought over from Ottawa like Small Pony.

Owner Graham Marko says they’re changing up the brand to reflect the more upscale businesses that are taking root in the neighbourhood.

These changes include not only the wider net they've cast for beverage options but also more expensive entrees. They'll still have pub food, but the menu will become identical to that of the Ottawa Beerocracy.

No more scrounging for toonies to pay for it, though, as thankfully these changes also including abandoning a notorious cash only policy.

Some aesthetic renovations will involve replacing the old bar top with a granite one, which should stand out in the wood-filled space. By January 15th all changes should be firmly in place. For now, the Pour Boy on Manning remains untouched.