This Week on DineSafe: Jugo Juice, Popeyes, Kandahar Kabab, Lakeview Restaurant

This week on DineSafe we discover a bunch of chain restaurants are starting the year off with conditional passes from Toronto health inspectors. Popeyes, Jugo Juice and Pizzaville were all yellow-carded last week.

See which other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Popeyes (1955 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: December 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: January 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Station Cafe (866 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 2, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sultan of Samosas (1 Oak St.)

Inspected on: January 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C, hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The Gabardine (372 Bay St.)

Inspected on: January 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Jugo Juice (333 Bay St.)

Inspected on: January 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kandahar Kabab (45 Overlea Blvd.)

Inspected on: January 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lakeview Restaurant (1132 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: January 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Pizzaville (171 East Liberty St.)