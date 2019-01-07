This Week on DineSafe: Jugo Juice, Popeyes, Kandahar Kabab, Lakeview Restaurant

Eat & Drink
This week on DineSafe we discover a bunch of chain restaurants are starting the year off with conditional passes from Toronto health inspectors. Popeyes, Jugo Juice and Pizzaville were all yellow-carded last week.

See which other local spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Popeyes (1955 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: December 31, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
St. Louis Bar & Grill (313 Bremner Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: January 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Station Cafe (866 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 2, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sultan of Samosas (1 Oak St.)
  • Inspected on: January 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bryan's BBQ (606 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C, hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
The Gabardine (372 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: January 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Jugo Juice (333 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: January 3, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kandahar Kabab (45 Overlea Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: January 3, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lakeview Restaurant (1132 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: January 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Pizzaville (171 East Liberty St.)
  • Inspected on: January 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

