This Week on DineSafe: Davids Tea, Nadege, Freshii, Wild Wing, Madras Dosa Hut

This week on DineSafe a number of chains landed conditional passes upon inspection. Davids Tea, Wild Wing and Freshii all failed to impress city health inspectors.

Learn what other Toronto establishments found themselves hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Madras Dosa Hut (1123 Albion Rd.)

Inspected on: January 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Nadege (120 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: January 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chimac (500 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Dundas Spring Garden (434 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: January 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food areas.

Wild Wing (666 Millwood Rd.)

Inspected on: January 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Freshii (5650 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Davids Tea (10 Dundas St. East)