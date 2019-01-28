This Week on DineSafe: Davids Tea, Nadege, Freshii, Wild Wing, Madras Dosa Hut

This week on DineSafe a number of chains landed conditional passes upon inspection. Davids Tea, Wild Wing and Freshii all failed to impress city health inspectors.
Learn what other Toronto establishments found themselves hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: January 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Nadege (120 Adelaide St. West)
- Inspected on: January 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Chimac (500 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: January 22, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 22, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food areas.
Wild Wing (666 Millwood Rd.)
- Inspected on: January 22, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Freshii (5650 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: January 24, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Davids Tea (10 Dundas St. East)
- Inspected on: January 25, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.