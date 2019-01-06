Popular Toronto brunch restaurant closes over massive rent hike

Less than two months after opening a second location, Luna Cafe has been booted out of its original space.

In a Facebook post, Luna made no bones about it that this is thanks to a classic greedy Toronto landlord. They already pay above market value rent, but apparently landlord Alvaro d’Antonio is searching for a tenant willing to pay more.

Luna believes d’Antonio feel he can do this based on the reputation the restaurant brought to the increasingly popular area.

“We do not give our blessings to any new business coming in and scooping our reputation and customers,” the post reads. “Again we are very sad to have to leave our Luna home.”

It’s far from one of the biggest flops in Toronto’s recent restaurant history, though the transition from 2018 to 2019 has seen the closure of a few heavyweights like Los Colibris, Lbs. and Parts & Labour.

They’ll be hosting a farewell party for their last night of service on Sunday, January 20. They’ll be continuing dinner service and expanding their brunch menu at their new spot not far away at 2800 Dundas Street West.