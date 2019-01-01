Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 14 hours ago
restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for December

Restaurants that opened in Toronto this December were all about unexpected luxury. A Palm Springs lounge hidden up a set of stairs, a speakeasy champagne room under a steakhouse, a popular sausage spot in a subway station: prepare to be surprised by these new spots.

Here are my picks for the top restaurant openings in Toronto for December.

Marbl

Drake collab with Susur Lee Frings on King West has been replaced by this steakhouse with a basement in the club, where you can get champagne from a vending machine. 

Casa La Palma

The space above La Palma on Dundas West is now home to this secretive lounge inspired by retro sunken living rooms. 

Wvrst

The popular spot for sausage, fries and beer now has this new location in Union station. 

Zakkushi

This newest Queen West location of this izakaya spot is now serving all the yakitori. 

Donna’s

The space at Lansdowne and Emerson that used to house Hello Darling has traded brunch and high chairs for elegant small plates and wine from Momofuku alum. 

Bar Buca Eglinton

The Buca empire continues to expand with this newest location at Yonge and Eglinton doing truffle-laden burrata and Lardo-topped pizza.

Byblos

There’s a new Yonge and Eglinton location of this popular upscale Mediterranean place.

Goa Kitchen

Restaurateur Hemant Beghwani is responsible for this creative new Indian concept in North York.

Neruda

Romano Avril (Lavelle, Goldie) is now cooking up steaks at this new restaurant on Lakeshore East inspired by poet Pablo Neruda. 

Woodlawn Public House

This brand new pub just opened up steps from Summerhill station. 

Jesse Milns at Marbl

