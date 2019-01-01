Restaurants that opened in Toronto this December were all about unexpected luxury. A Palm Springs lounge hidden up a set of stairs, a speakeasy champagne room under a steakhouse, a popular sausage spot in a subway station: prepare to be surprised by these new spots.

Here are my picks for the top restaurant openings in Toronto for December.

Drake collab with Susur Lee Frings on King West has been replaced by this steakhouse with a basement in the club, where you can get champagne from a vending machine.

The space above La Palma on Dundas West is now home to this secretive lounge inspired by retro sunken living rooms.

The popular spot for sausage, fries and beer now has this new location in Union station.

This newest Queen West location of this izakaya spot is now serving all the yakitori.

The space at Lansdowne and Emerson that used to house Hello Darling has traded brunch and high chairs for elegant small plates and wine from Momofuku alum.

The Buca empire continues to expand with this newest location at Yonge and Eglinton doing truffle-laden burrata and Lardo-topped pizza.

There’s a new Yonge and Eglinton location of this popular upscale Mediterranean place.

Restaurateur Hemant Beghwani is responsible for this creative new Indian concept in North York.

Romano Avril (Lavelle, Goldie) is now cooking up steaks at this new restaurant on Lakeshore East inspired by poet Pablo Neruda.

This brand new pub just opened up steps from Summerhill station.