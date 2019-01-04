Fish Store finally reopens after massive Taste of Little Italy fire

It's been six months since a huge two-alarm blaze broke out during last year's Taste of Little Italy, but it looks like the Fish Store & YuNes' Sandwiches has arisen from the ashes once more.

The popular shop has been back for several weeks with a coat of new paint and its same menu of fish sandwiches.

It was one of three businesses near the corner of College and Grace Streets severely damaged by a fire that could be seen all the way from West Humber Bay Park last summer.

Fish Store is the only business to re-open after the blaze, which engulfed the second-storey apartments connecting it to neighbouring Ghazale and nearby Italian restaurant Vivoli.

It appears Ghazale got the brunt of the damage (it's reported the fire started on its second floor), as there are still no signs of the Mediterranean takeout spot re-opening.

And according to Vivoli's voicemail, they'll also be for closed until further notice while they renovate their severely damaged rooftop patio.