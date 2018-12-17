Eat & Drink
10 holiday gift ideas for cocktail lovers in Toronto

Gifts for the cocktail lover in your life don’t have to break the bank to make their home bar feel like a professional station. Not to mention, buy your favourite bartender a few of these gifts, and they might just make you a drink or two in return.

Here’s my Toronto gift guide for cocktail lovers.

Guide to Urban Moonshining at Cocktail Emporium

You could pretty much throw a rock in this Kensington place and find something great for a cocktail fan, but this how to guide for making and drinking whiskey will appeal to the ultimate DIY drinker.

Salt from the Newfoundland Store

Cocktail giftees often end up with a lot of useless fluff and none of the staples, so make sure your beloved bartender’s pantry is stocked with some Canadian salt from this Parkdale shop for all their rimming needs.

Table tiles from Token

This eco-friendly gift shop in Riverside stocks these geometric “table tiles” (known to the non-fancy as coasters) that make your countertop into a fun illusion.

Bamboo straws at Blue Banana Market

All variety of metal, paper, and decorative biodegradable or reuseable straws are the hottest drinking-related gift this season, and it’s easy to pick some up from this Kensington store.

Caesar mix and stirrers from Pusateri’s

Multiple locations of this high-end Toronto grocery store stock all kinds of stuff that might be useful to a cocktail aficionado, but you can never go wrong with Walter’s caesar mix and Sable & Rosenfeld cocktail stirrers.

Fluted crystal barware from Hopson Grace

The classiest of barware of all types is available from this sophisticated shop, such as impressive fluted crystal barware from Richard Brendon. 

Drinks chart from Brika

It may not be so useful for stirring or shaking, but this poster from a super cute Riverside gift shop can be enjoyed without drinking a sip of alcohol. 

Chilling set at Tap Phong

Gadgets galore are in stock at this Chinatown kitchen store that’s one of Toronto’s favourites, but items like this chilling set are sure to be a hit with drinkers. 

Cocktail gift set from City Canteen

This Bloor West Village boutique stocks these no-brainer gift sets that don’t require the gifter or giftee to know much about cocktails at all, just to enthusiastically enjoy them.

Vintage barware from Ransack the Universe

There’s always fun barware, books and glasses floating around this delightfully cluttered shop in Bloordale.

Thanks to Bombay Sapphire for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Cocktail Emporium

