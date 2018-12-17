10 holiday gift ideas for cocktail lovers in Toronto

Gifts for the cocktail lover in your life don’t have to break the bank to make their home bar feel like a professional station. Not to mention, buy your favourite bartender a few of these gifts, and they might just make you a drink or two in return.

Here’s my Toronto gift guide for cocktail lovers.

You could pretty much throw a rock in this Kensington place and find something great for a cocktail fan, but this how to guide for making and drinking whiskey will appeal to the ultimate DIY drinker.

Cocktail giftees often end up with a lot of useless fluff and none of the staples, so make sure your beloved bartender’s pantry is stocked with some Canadian salt from this Parkdale shop for all their rimming needs.

This eco-friendly gift shop in Riverside stocks these geometric “table tiles” (known to the non-fancy as coasters) that make your countertop into a fun illusion.

All variety of metal, paper, and decorative biodegradable or reuseable straws are the hottest drinking-related gift this season, and it’s easy to pick some up from this Kensington store.

Multiple locations of this high-end Toronto grocery store stock all kinds of stuff that might be useful to a cocktail aficionado, but you can never go wrong with Walter’s caesar mix and Sable & Rosenfeld cocktail stirrers.

The classiest of barware of all types is available from this sophisticated shop, such as impressive fluted crystal barware from Richard Brendon.

It may not be so useful for stirring or shaking, but this poster from a super cute Riverside gift shop can be enjoyed without drinking a sip of alcohol.

Gadgets galore are in stock at this Chinatown kitchen store that’s one of Toronto’s favourites, but items like this chilling set are sure to be a hit with drinkers.

This Bloor West Village boutique stocks these no-brainer gift sets that don’t require the gifter or giftee to know much about cocktails at all, just to enthusiastically enjoy them.

There’s always fun barware, books and glasses floating around this delightfully cluttered shop in Bloordale.