Man says he found bones in his Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's in Toronto

One man’s Filet-O-Fish turned out to be more of a Fail-O-Fish in Toronto recently.

On September 17, someone who goes by the name Ken (he asked we not publish his last name) got takeout from the McDonald's location at King and Dufferin near Liberty Village.

When he later unpacked his Filet-O-Fish, he claims he discovered two small pieces of bone. He took a photo and filed a complaint via the McDonald’s web site. Then he waited for a response.

According to Ken, he immediately received an auto-generated-sounding reply stating McDonald's had "forwarded [his] concern to the appropriate person for further review and handling" and that he should expect a response within five days.

He says McDonald's never followed up. He's concerned what happened to him could happen to someone else and wants to find out why he found two bones in his supposedly bone-free sandwich.

Ken claims he's since reached out about half a dozen times to try to get the issue resolved.

After being contacted by Ken, I reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

A McDonald's spokesperson says someone called Ken to “obtain further information regarding the complaint, and collect the product from [him] to conduct an investigation. Unfortunately, they were not successful in making contact.”

Since our inquiry, McDonald's has acknowledged that Ken has “recently reached out again" and that the restaurant team is "actively investigating his claim."

I followed up with McDonald's to get more details on how the Filet-O-Fish product is made and the likelihood that bones could somehow make it into the occasional sandwich.

McDonald's acknowledged the inquiry and said they'd look into it but so far have yet to respond regarding how something like this could have happened or whether the restaurant chain provides any such warnings to customers.

However, a quick Google search will show that complaints of bones in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich are not unprecedented.

In 2015, Ayesha Asad from Victoria complained to the Vancouver Island Health Authority after she says she found five bones in her Filet-O-Fish.

According to Wikipedia, the Filet-O-Fish sandwich is made with Alaskan pollock and a half slice of cheese.