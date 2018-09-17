This Week on DineSafe: Tika, Starbucks, Hogtown Smoke, Druxy's, Pizza Pizza, Freshii

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants landed in hot water with Toronto city health inspectors. Druxy's, Starbucks and Pizza Pizza were just among a few of the spots busted.

Learn which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Hogtown Smoke (1959 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: September 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Pizza (330 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: September 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Second Cup (808 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: September 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard, food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food and food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service article.

Freshii (3333 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: September 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C

Inspected on: September 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination.

Sultan of Samosas (1 Oak St.)

Inspected on: September 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bang Bang Burrito (366 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

KFC (2296 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: September 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Big Smoke Burger (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: September 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant (195 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: September 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: September 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (475 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: September 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Jules Bistro (147 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: September 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (1320 Castlefield Ave.)

Inspected on: September 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tika Tea House (675 Yonge St.)