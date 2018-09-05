Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurants toronto

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest restaurants in Toronto right now celebrate the handmade. Torontonians are breaking down the doors at these places not only because the food is delicious, but also because each unique plate of pizza, pasta or noodles was made by human hands.

Here are my picks for the hottest restaurants in Toronto right now.

Alobar

The Alo team’s most anticipated restaurant yet was already booked solid before even opening. With a sweet patio and stunning interior designs, it's the new spot in Yorkville for foie gras and cocktails.

Quetzal

Tortillas are made by hand using a traditional Mexican comal at this  restaurant near College and Bathurst. There are also “large format” cocktails for sharing.

Sofia

Italian classics like orange fennel salad and house pastas get a fun modern spin at this white hot Yorkville restaurant decorated with pop art.

Omni Palace

A variety of noodles are hand-pulled at the Toronto location of this widely adored Chinese chain, and food lovers in the vicinity of Victoria Park and Sheppard are going gaga for the distinct texture.

Cafe Cancan

All things French are still chic at this Harbord Village hotspot from the same masterminds behind Piano Piano across the street, including eclairs, bubbly, caviar and foie gras.

Famiglia Baldassarre

Lineups start forming before the doors even open for the scant and eccentric two-hour lunch service this Geary Avenue pasta factory does.

Kost

Sky-high views of Toronto are sought out at the hottest restaurant in the Entertainment District. Dine on Baja-style cuisine 44 stories above the city.

Petty Cash

This Portland street project from the people behind Home of the Brave and Baro is rammed with diners loving both their fast food burgers and chicken sandwiches, as well as vegetarian crostini and hummus plates.

Giulietta

It seems the choice to convert College Street’s meat-focused Bestellen into a fresh pasta and wood-fired pizza joint was a good one, because the intimate restaurant is popular as ever.

Il Covo

A team led by a former Buca star chef makes delicate pasta dishes by hand at this dim College and Clinton restaurant, to the joy of diners, as well as imaginative small plates.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Famiglia Baldassare

