Toronto restaurant openings highlight the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Big Trouble (not to be confused with Big Trouble Pizza nearby), a bar with Asian-inspired cocktails, is in its soft-open phase and will have its grand opening tomorrow (Friday, July 6) at 460 Dundas Street West, 2nd floor.

Mukimuki, a Japanese-style dessert and coffee shop, is now open at 384 College Street (at Borden Street).

Drom Taberna, an Eastern European spot, has replaced Tortilla Flats at 458 Queen Street West (at Augusta Avenue).

South Korean soft-serve dessert chain Milkcow has opened at 2651 Yonge Street (at Blythwood Road, between Eglinton and Lawrence).

Board game cafe Spielhaus is now open, with a selection of over 2,500 games, at 1187 St. Clair Avenue West (by Dufferin) in Corso Italia.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Closed

Jaipur Grille in midtown is no more.

Other news