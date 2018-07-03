This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, South St. Burger, Biryani, The Good Son, Chimac

This week on DineSafe popular burger chains landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Both South St. Burger and Hero Certified Burgers landed conditional passes last week for a number of infractions.
Learn what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Biryani (300 Borough Drive)
- Inspected on: June 25, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: June 25, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 26, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 27, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Chimac (500 Queen Street West)
- Inspected on: June 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Good Son (1096 Queen Street West)
- Inspected on: June 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
King Slice (1130 King Street West)
- Inspected on: June 28, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.