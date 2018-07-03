This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, South St. Burger, Biryani, The Good Son, Chimac

This week on DineSafe popular burger chains landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Both South St. Burger and Hero Certified Burgers landed conditional passes last week for a number of infractions.

Learn what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Biryani (300 Borough Drive)

Inspected on: June 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter and employee failed to wash hands when required.

Hero Certified Burgers (646 Yonge Street)

Inspected on: June 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Nord Bistro (406 Dupont Street)

Inspected on: June 26, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: June 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aroma Espresso Bar (250 King Street East)

Inspected on: June 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Chimac (500 Queen Street West)

Inspected on: June 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Crafty Coyote (511 Bloor Street West)

Inspected on: June 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Good Son (1096 Queen Street West)

Inspected on: June 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Gourmet Malaysia (4466 Sheppard Avenue East)

Inspected on: June 28, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

King Slice (1130 King Street West)