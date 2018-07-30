This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Thai Express, Tim Hortons, Pho Linh, McDonald's

This week on DineSafe we learn that the Queen & Bathurst location of the popular Thai fast food chain Thai Express was shutdown by Toronto health inspectors. The restaurant racked up a staggering six infractions ultimately leading to its closure.

Discover what other local restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on Dine Safe.

Glory of India (1407 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Kandahar Kabab (2307 Markham Rd.)

Inspected on: July 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: July 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sushi Legend (11 Ravel Rd.)

Inspected on: July 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 4, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Papa CEO (654 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: July 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Seara Bakery (2277 Keele St.)

Inspected on: July 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

The Office Pub (117 John St.)

Inspected on: July 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (1094 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: July 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Pho Linh (1156 College St.)

Inspected on: July 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination.

Thai Express (580 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: July 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.

Burger King (243 Yonge St.)