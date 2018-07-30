Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Thai Express, Tim Hortons, Pho Linh, McDonald's

This week on DineSafe we learn that the Queen & Bathurst location of the popular Thai fast food chain Thai Express was shutdown by Toronto health inspectors. The restaurant racked up a staggering six infractions ultimately leading to its closure. 

Discover what other local restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on Dine Safe.

Glory of India (1407 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
Kandahar Kabab (2307 Markham Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Mabel's Bakery (1156 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Sushi Legend (11 Ravel Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 4, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Papa CEO (654 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Seara Bakery (2277 Keele St.)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
The Office Pub (117 John St.)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (1094 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 24, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ali Baba's (2549 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
King's Taco (1190 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
McDonald's (2365 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Pho Linh (1156 College St.)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination.
Thai Express (580 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 25, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.
Burger King (243 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 26, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

