The top 10 new soft serve ice cream in Toronto

Soft serve ice cream in Toronto continues to fulfil our city’s relentless need for frozen treats in the summer. Whether it’s wedged in a watermelon or decked out with churros, these are the hottest new spots for cold treats right now.

Here are my picks for the top new soft serve ice cream in Toronto.

A post shared by Curiocity Toronto (@curiocitytoronto) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

Fusing the two quintessential summertime snacks together, the watermelon ice cream sandwiches from this Korean dessert chain have been making their rounds on IG. This location at Yonge and Eg is their first in Toronto, plus it’s all organic.

A post shared by CAMPO food hall™ (@campo.foodhall) on Jul 5, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

This Spanish food hall on King West serves a classic soft serve in either a cone or cup courtesy of Papi Churros; you can also get it topped with a chocolate- or dulce de leche-filled churro to make it extra sweet.

A post shared by The Simple Kitchen (@simplekitchento) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

There’s only four ingredients in the soft serve from the healthy Roncy spot: almonds, dates, sea salt, and pure vanilla, meaning you can indulge in some dessert without the post-dairy blues.

A post shared by Carbs and Cocktails (@carbs.and.cocktails) on Jul 6, 2018 at 6:12am PDT

Red and white swirls of strawberry puree meets Tahiti vanilla is what this Yonge and Dundas sweet shop is serving up. Get it in one of their freshly baked vanilla waffle cones.

A post shared by Kissthetiramisu_Toronto (@kissthetiramisu_toronto) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Enjoy your soft serve from a golden goblet at this Kensington ice creamery. This chain is huge all over Asia, mostly because the presentation is so pretty but also because they have housemade ingredients that are super tasty.

A post shared by Yu Hailun (@helennyuu) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

The signature parfait from this Japanese bakery right by North York Centre subway is a decadent Asian treat: Hojicha (Japanese green tea) and matcha soft serve topped with green tea jello, red bean, mochi, and chunks of matcha cake.

A post shared by Yui Choi (@yuichoi115) on May 31, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

A rotating menu of soft serve makes this Asian dessert spot in Harbord Village a summertime go-to. Ice cream offerings include flavours like taro, London Fog, and mango alongside their menu of other cooling treats like shaved ice.

A post shared by El Habanero & Churrobar (@elhabanerochurrobar) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

The soft serve base at this Scarborough destination is simple but the fixin’s are not: you can get everything from cookie dough to condensed milk, whole cookies, brownies, and of course, their signature glazed churros to assemble a monstrosity of a dessert that’s just to your liking.

A post shared by Danielle Cao (@amestris_elric) on Jul 14, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

Almost too pretty to eat, soft serve at this Kensington cafe is wrapped in thin layers of edible 24K gold. The metal doesn’t have any flavour but the ice cream below comes in flavours like matcha.

A post shared by NADÈGE (@nadegetoronto) on Jun 29, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

This macaron favourite has just opened a brand new shop across from Trinity Bellwoods where it serves its hard and soft serve ice cream decked out with candy and of course, macarons. You can also get it at their shops by Yonge and Rosedale, at STC or Yorkdale.