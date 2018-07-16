Eat & Drink
The top 10 new soft serve ice cream in Toronto

Soft serve ice cream in Toronto continues to fulfil our city’s relentless need for frozen treats in the summer. Whether it’s wedged in a watermelon or decked out with churros, these are the hottest new spots for cold treats right now.

Here are my picks for the top new soft serve ice cream in Toronto.

Milkcow

Fusing the two quintessential summertime snacks together, the watermelon ice cream sandwiches from this Korean dessert chain have been making their rounds on IG. This location at Yonge and Eg is their first in Toronto, plus it’s all organic.

Campo Food Hall

This Spanish food hall on King West serves a classic soft serve in either a cone or cup courtesy of Papi Churros; you can also get it topped with a chocolate- or dulce de leche-filled churro to make it extra sweet.

Simple Kitchen

There’s only four ingredients in the soft serve from the healthy Roncy spot: almonds, dates, sea salt, and pure vanilla, meaning you can indulge in some dessert without the post-dairy blues.

Butter Baker

Red and white swirls of strawberry puree meets Tahiti vanilla is what this Yonge and Dundas sweet shop is serving up. Get it in one of their freshly baked vanilla waffle cones.

Kiss the Tiramisu

Enjoy your soft serve from a golden goblet at this Kensington ice creamery. This chain is huge all over Asia, mostly because the presentation is so pretty but also because they have housemade ingredients that are super tasty.

Saryo

The signature parfait from this Japanese bakery right by North York Centre subway is a decadent Asian treat: Hojicha (Japanese green tea) and matcha soft serve topped with green tea jello, red bean, mochi, and chunks of matcha cake.

The Dessert Kitchen

A rotating menu of soft serve makes this Asian dessert spot in Harbord Village a summertime go-to. Ice cream offerings include flavours like taro, London Fog, and mango alongside their menu of other cooling treats like shaved ice.

El Habanero

The soft serve base at this Scarborough destination is simple but the fixin’s are not: you can get everything from cookie dough to condensed milk, whole cookies, brownies, and of course, their signature glazed churros to assemble a monstrosity of a dessert that’s just to your liking.

Almost too pretty to eat, soft serve at this Kensington cafe is wrapped in thin layers of edible 24K gold. The metal doesn’t have any flavour but the ice cream below comes in flavours like matcha.

Nadege

This macaron favourite has just opened a brand new shop across from Trinity Bellwoods where it serves its hard and soft serve ice cream decked out with candy and of course, macarons. You can also get it at their shops by Yonge and Rosedale, at STC or Yorkdale.

