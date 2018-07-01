The top new restaurants that opened in Toronto this June engage not only the taste buds, but all the senses. These restaurants invite you to delve into their food with tantalizing aromas, jaw-dropping presentation, and comfortable surroundings before you’ve even taken your first bite.

Here are the top new restaurant openings in Toronto for June.

If you now catch a whiff of campfire smoke around University and Richmond, that’s the new upper-floor restaurant at Momofuku Toronto. Long-time David Chang disciple Paula Navarrete takes the reins at the new project centred around a wood-burning Argentinian grill.

Italian food is taken to the next level at this spot on Queen West. Precious versions of tomato salad, fried smelts and arancini are served alongside equally pretty cocktails.

This new Leslieville spot comes from chef behind pescatarian restaurant Ufficio, so it’s no surprise that a menu heavy on the fish and veggies is executed stunningly here.

Whole lobster mapo tofu, dumplings and noodles galore await at this “food club” from the folks behind Otto’s Bierhalle, where there are also DJ sets on the weekend.

Ssam lettuce meals and bulgogi get reinterpreted through an array of international techniques at this spot replacing Solita. They’ve already capitalized more on the corner spot with a sweet little licensed corner patio.

The food here is not only a treat for the stomach but the mind as well, illusions are performed with dumplings and lardo.

Tapas are reinvented at this new Distillery District spot: you’ve never seen olives and oysters quite like this before.

The people behind Baro have opened another party spot not far away, this one a slightly more casual venture with fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, vegan pâté and veggie plates, as well as patio and pool table.

Michelin Star Chef Ernesto Iaccarino just opened his first North American restaurant right here in Toronto in the Financial District, highlighting Amalfi coast cuisine through high-end “classic” and “contemporary” menus.

Dundas West now has this restaurant serving comfort food in the form of generous charcuterie boards and dishes like Nashville fried chicken alongside biodynamic wines and craft beer.