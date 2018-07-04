Jollibee is about to open a new location in Mississauga

The wait is over, friends — though it's probably also just beginning.

Popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is opening up its second GTA location, as promised, in a matter of weeks now, according to the people who built it.

The Mississauga-based general contracting firm BUILD IT By Design announced on Twitter Wednesday that it had officially finished construction on the Jollibee restaurant set to open inside Seafood City Supermarket.

The company says that Jollibee Mississauga will opening in "mid July," though a specific date has yet to be announced.

If what happened in April, when Jollibee launched its Scarborough restaurant, is any indication, you should probably start lining up now.