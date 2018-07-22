Startup let's you get up to 50% off at Toronto restaurants

There's a new way to save money when eating at Toronto restaurants. New app Eatibl – which launched this week – has partnered with over 150 restaurants to offer discounts at specific times of the day. In some case, meals can be had add 50 per cent off.

The app allows you to book reservations for dine-in or take-out, and discounts are applied to all regularly priced items on the menu – which, besides being convenient for diners, also helps restaurants drum up business during off-peak hours and secure reservations.

Once you arrive (on time, of course) to your booking, all you have to do is press the 'redeem' button on the app to get your deal.

Right now the app's selection isn't the most extensive or best curated. There are larger chains like Popeyes and Booster Juice as well as locally grown spots such as Loaded Pierogi and El Local Loco.

The app is available for iPhone and Android, is free, and doesn't require you to make an upfront payment or create an account in order to use it.