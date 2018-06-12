Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station summer market

Union Station announces plans for huge summer market

Union summer, the outdoor market at Union Station, is coming back this summer after a year hiatus and it kicks off on July 1 with a delicious list of vendors that'll make the market a must-visit. 

This year Union Summer welcomes food vendors Amano, Bananza, Fugo, Harry's, Mean Bao, Roywoods, Carbon Bar, The Plant YYZ, Union Chicken and WVRST

Some of the vendors also happen to have storefronts conveniently located in Union Station

The market will be open daily from July 1 and stick around for a good month-and-a-half until closing day on August 19. 

The Instagram post announcing the vendors promises more peeks into what Union Summer holds.

Jesse Milns

