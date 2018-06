Toronto restaurant openings highlight the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Salumi Bar, a spot for cured meats, cheese and other small plates, is now open at 593 College Street (at Clinton Street) in Little Italy.

Paradice Shaved Ice, the city's only shaved ice bar, has made its debut at 792 College Street (at Roxton Road) in Little Italy.

Cabano's Comfort Food is serving up burgers along with sandwiches that contain southern fried chicken or Philly cheesesteak at 75 Street Nicholas Street (at St. Mary Street) by Yonge & Bloor.

Birky's Bar, featuring wood-fired pizzas and TV screens for sports, has replaced what was formerly The Yukon at 1592 Queen Street West (at Sorauren Avenue) in Parkdale.

Assembli, a "customer-centric salad and pizza restaurant" from Vancouver that's known for its “build your own" style has opened its first Toronto location at 373 Church Street (one block south of Carlton Street).

Bake Island, a Hong Kong-style bakery and cafe, is now open at 374 Yonge Street (at Gerrard).

The Big Carrot now has a second location, which officially opens today and can be found in the Upper Beaches at 125 Southwood Drive (at Kingston Road).

Burgers Park, of which one can't help but draw comparisons to Shake Shack, has opened at 10 William Sylvester Drive in North York.

Frilu, a seasonal fine dining restaurant, is now open at 7713 Yonge Street in Thornhill.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Aniq, which bills itself as a "contemporary Asian gastropub," is opening any day now at 403 Roncesvalles Avenue in what was formerly Gate 403.

M'eat Resto Butcher, a "neighbourhood butcher shop and meat-forward restaurant," opens next month on July 19 at 806 Queen Street East (at Boulton Avenue) in Riverside.

Closed

Mr. Flamingo closed abruptly yesterday.

Other news