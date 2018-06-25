Eat & Drink
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Mucho Burrito, Starbucks, Hello Darling, Cusina Lounge

This week on DineSafe we learn that not one but three Toronto restaurants closed down. City health inspectors shuttered Cusina Lounge, Mucho Burrito and Liuyishou Hotpot after discovering a number of alarming infractions.

See what other Toronto restaurants got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Burger Factory (265 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Craft Kitchen (410 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cusina Lounge (288 Wilson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent an insect infestation and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Mucho Burrito (263 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent a rodent infestation.
Thai One On (1455 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: June 19, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Liuyishou Hotpot (254 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 20, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Starbucks (2630 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 20, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lingan Cream House (6055 Steeles Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: June 21, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
The Dog's Bollocks (817 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 21, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hello Darling (827 Lansdowne Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Fifth Pub House (221 Richmond St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

