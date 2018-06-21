Toronto pub searches for owner of lost hamster

Are you missing a friendly hamster, by any chance? Because someone in the Parkdale area is. Either that, or a hamster miraculously travelled to Toronto's west side from somewhere else in the city, because wild hamsters aren't a thing in Ontario. I don't think.

The Mezz, a restaurant and bar at 1546 Queen West, currently has a cute sign displayed in its window that reads "Found hamster. Inquire within. Ask for Tracey."

The hamster isn't mine, but I inquired nonetheless in hopes of linking this little guy (or girl) up with his (or her) rightful owners.

Tracey Thompson, who works at The Mezz, says the pet was first spotted in the doorway of a laundromat next to the restaurant.

"It seemed to be trying to get inside," she said. "There's a metal grate across the doorway so I lured the hamster out with a carrot."

Kind-hearted as she is, Thompson took the hamster — whom she's nicknamed "Clancy" — into her home nearby to protect it from harm.

"The hamster is currently living in my bathtub with a cardboard box and shredded paper for sleeping and privacy," she explains. "It's very affectionate."

Unfortunately, the hamster does not care for Thompson's large and very curious dog.

"As I said Clancy is very social, and I imagine very much missed," she said. "If owners can't be located we will find Clancy a new home."

Hear that, hamster parents? The clock is ticking! Get your orange friendo back by visiting Tracey at The Mezz ASAP. Judging by comments on the restaurant's Instagram posts, there are a lot of people interested in adopting him.

"Clancy's a lovely animal," says Thompson, "that anyone looking for a hamster would be happy to have."