The top 5 new snack bars in Toronto

The top new snack bars in Toronto know that when it comes to keeping the party going, nothing goes better with drinking than food. Whether one of these newly opened hangouts is your second, third, or fourth stop of the night (or whether you quit counting) they all provide the fuel needed along your journey at any point in the evening.

Here are my picks for the top new snack bars in Toronto.

Satisfy your appetite during an outing along Dundas West with dan dan noodles, spicy chicken salad and dumplings at this Chinese spot from the folks behind Otto’s Bierhalle. Hungry for more? Order the mapo tofu made with an entire lobster.

The skewers are my favourite at this new Dundas West place, especially a catfish that imitates unagi, but they also wow with green curry fried chicken. Give this unassuming gem a try, especially if you find yourself turned away from the many other packed restaurants and bars in the area.

There’s far too much staring at a phone screen going on in Toronto bars that are supposed to be all about coming together face-to-face, and this Parkdale bar wants to put a stop to it with a phone checking system. Share quesadillas, avocado toast, dips and sliders for under $10 with your drinking buddies as you get to really know them.

Snacks take on an island flair at this corner spot in Little Italy that’s been crying out to become a casual bar hangout. They also do coffee during the day and brunch on weekends.

Turn the phrase “rosé all day” into a reality at this all-day wine bar on Dundas West from the people behind Superpoint. Wine and double cheeseburgers, together at last.