The top 5 new ice cream in Toronto

The top new ice cream in Toronto proves that this seemingly simple summertime treat is truly a canvas for creativity when it comes to flavours, presentation and cultural fusion. From the bakeries of France to the streets of Hong Kong, new ice cream places in Toronto are all over the map.

Here are my picks for the top new ice cream spots in Toronto.

Ice cream comes in house waffle cones, topped with itty-bitty macarons, lighter-than-air meringues and whipped cream, or sandwiched between chewy cookies at this Queen West outpost of a popular French bakery trying their hand at cold treats.

This new kid on the block in Bloordale is conjoined with an equally darling coffee shop, and psst...you can get Dutch Dreams ice cream here! Head in now for floats, sundaes, waffle cones and shakes before the word gets out. They also have a cute patio.

This place out in Scarborough is bringing together two amazing things: soft serve and churros. As if that weren’t enough, they’re also topping them with entire brownies and cookies.

An entire spot dedicated solely to Hong Kong waffles has opened up in Scarborough, and you can completely custom design your own bubble waffle cone with ice cream flavours like mango and taro and plenty of toppings like fresh fruit, berries, and candy.

This Harbord Village spot does rotating flavours of soft serve as well as multiple Insta-worthy Asian takes on ice cream and shaved ice, with cereal, rice balls, and grape seaweed balls.