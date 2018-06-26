The top 5 new bakeries in Toronto

The top new bakeries in Toronto have brought a never-before-seen level of flair and sophistication to sweet treats in this town. Not only will you find some bang-up new versions of cookies, cakes and pies at these places, but baked goods from afar like authentic kunafa and biscotti.

Here are my picks for the top new bakeries in Toronto.

Over 25 varieties of cookies baked fresh at this newly-opened Parkdale cookie emporium come stuffed and topped with wild ingredients like Pop Tarts, Oreos and baklava.

Toronto now has another destination in Scarborough (at the corner of Lawrence East and Pharmacy) for Middle Eastern cheese pies soaked in sweet syrup, topped with pistachios and made with specially manufactured, ultra-stretchy cheese.

Who would’ve thought the best barbecue joint in the city in Leaside would also turn out to do some of the best baking? Online orders can be placed in advance for the classic yet creative takes on bars, layer cakes, cookies and pies here.

Though technically the iconic Italian biscotti found here are baked at Forno Cultura’s central kitchen, this shop in the basement of Union Station is the latest place to retail the morsels along with plenty of other masterfully executed Italian baked goods.

The flavours of Europe and Asia are brought together in what aren’t so much pastries, but rather works of art at this North York cafe near Yonge Street and Ellerslie Avenue.