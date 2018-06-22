Eat & Drink
The Best Restaurant Patios in Toronto

The best restaurant patios in Toronto combine all the greatest things city life has to offer: good food, maybe some strong drinks, and a place to post up outside while consuming it all.

Here are the best restaurant patios in Toronto.  

The Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel

This coveted patio offers a view unlike any other rooftop in the city. Located in the city's lower east ends, this patio is decked out with hanging plants and features a vista that includes a full Toronto skyline stretching all the way from the the lake over to Eglinton. 

best restaurant patios toronto

El Catrin's patio is located in the heart of the Distillery District. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

El Catrin

Gather around a fire pit with your tacos and a shot of Mezcal at this beautiful patio in the heart of the Distillery. The playful yellow accents of this generous space add to the fun of sitting under chandeliers outside, regardless if it's day or night. 

best restaurant patios toronto

The Italian favourite Gusto 101 has a street-level patio and another one on the roof. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

Gusto 101

This rustic car mechanic's garage-turned Italian favourite on King West opens up fully in the summer to extend out into a cozy, street-level patio, plus it has a space on the rooftop (equipped with a retractable glass ceiling, fancy) when downstairs gets too full. 

best restaurant patio toronto

The third-floor patio at Terroni on Yonge is an airy place to get away. Photo by Tanya Mok.

Terroni (Yonge)

It's first come, first serve at this beautiful sprawling patio by Summerhill station. Located atop Bar Centrale — Terroni's lower floor wine bar with its own outdoor seating — this crisp third floor patio comes awash in cool blues and plenty of comfy seating. 

best restaurant patios toronto

The very casual patio at Bairrada Churrasqueira in Little Italy is great for sports fans. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bairrada Churrasqueira

Sports fans love this Little Italy patio for its super casual picnic bench seating, perfect for downing a sangria pitcher as you cheer on your favourite team on the TVs that dot the perimeter of this Portuguese hotspot. 

best restaurant patios toronto

The sidewalk patio at Bar Raval is much simpler than its elaborate interior. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

Bar Raval

While nothing beats the unreal Gaudi-inspired interior at this Spanish tapas restaurant, its humble patio still plays a vital part in the summer with a few select seats and enough standing table space to pick at your plate of Galician octopus. 

best restaurant patios toronto

The patio at Drake Sky Yard is open all year round. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

Drake Sky Yard

The rooftop patio here will always be busy, especially on weekends. It seems no one can resist the idea of daytime mojitos consumed on comfy couches at this West Queen West favourite. 

best restaurant patios toronto

The Chase's rooftop patio offers views of the towering Financial District buildings. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Chase

Stellar views of the Financial District towers make this rooftop patio a go-to for suits after a long day in the office. This sleek patio sits atop its seafood counterpart, The Chase Fish & Oyster, which offers less ideal views from its sidewalk patio.

best restaurant patios toronto

The upper patio at Harvest Kitchen is a friendly outdoor spot at one with nature. Photo by Jesse Milns. 

Harvest Kitchen

Indulge in hearty, healthy eats on the warm patio located on the second floor of this restaurant in Harbord Village. The best part of this outdoor getaway is the foliage that surrounds it: with pops of green all over this nature-filled spot, you'll feel like you're home sweet home. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of The Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel

