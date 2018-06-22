The best restaurant patios in Toronto combine all the greatest things city life has to offer: good food, maybe some strong drinks, and a place to post up outside while consuming it all.

Here are the best restaurant patios in Toronto.

This coveted patio offers a view unlike any other rooftop in the city. Located in the city's lower east ends, this patio is decked out with hanging plants and features a vista that includes a full Toronto skyline stretching all the way from the the lake over to Eglinton.

Gather around a fire pit with your tacos and a shot of Mezcal at this beautiful patio in the heart of the Distillery. The playful yellow accents of this generous space add to the fun of sitting under chandeliers outside, regardless if it's day or night.

This rustic car mechanic's garage-turned Italian favourite on King West opens up fully in the summer to extend out into a cozy, street-level patio, plus it has a space on the rooftop (equipped with a retractable glass ceiling, fancy) when downstairs gets too full.

It's first come, first serve at this beautiful sprawling patio by Summerhill station. Located atop Bar Centrale — Terroni's lower floor wine bar with its own outdoor seating — this crisp third floor patio comes awash in cool blues and plenty of comfy seating.

Sports fans love this Little Italy patio for its super casual picnic bench seating, perfect for downing a sangria pitcher as you cheer on your favourite team on the TVs that dot the perimeter of this Portuguese hotspot.

While nothing beats the unreal Gaudi-inspired interior at this Spanish tapas restaurant, its humble patio still plays a vital part in the summer with a few select seats and enough standing table space to pick at your plate of Galician octopus.

The rooftop patio here will always be busy, especially on weekends. It seems no one can resist the idea of daytime mojitos consumed on comfy couches at this West Queen West favourite.

Stellar views of the Financial District towers make this rooftop patio a go-to for suits after a long day in the office. This sleek patio sits atop its seafood counterpart, The Chase Fish & Oyster, which offers less ideal views from its sidewalk patio.

Indulge in hearty, healthy eats on the warm patio located on the second floor of this restaurant in Harbord Village. The best part of this outdoor getaway is the foliage that surrounds it: with pops of green all over this nature-filled spot, you'll feel like you're home sweet home.