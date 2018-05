Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Madrina, a Spanish tapas bar from the creators of El Catrin and Cluny, will be opening this summer at 2 Trinity Street in the Distillery District.

Station Coffee will be replacing the recently shuttered Dooney’s at 866 Bloor Street West in Bloorcourt.

Allwyn's Bakery will be opening its third location soon at 976 The Queensway in Etobicoke.

The Big Carrot is opening a second location very soon, this time in The Beaches at Kingston Road and Southwood Drive

Frilu Restaurant, a seasonal fine dining restaurant, should be opening soon at 7713 Yonge Street in Thornhill.

Closed

Other news