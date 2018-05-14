This Week on DineSafe: Lab Sense, Pizza Hut, Hibachi, Papa John's, Hero Certified Burgers

This week on DineSafe some of your favourite pizza chains landed in some hot water after being visited by Toronto health inspectors. Both a Pizza Hut and a Papa John's managed to rack up significant infractions upon inspection.

Find out what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Alanoor Afghan Kabob (3595 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hero Certified Burgers (1800 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 7, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hibachi (550 Wellington St. West)

Inspected on: May 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lab Sense (526 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Milano Coffee / Rialto Espresso Bar (266 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: May 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Pizza Hut (40 Asquith Ave.)