Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Lab Sense, Pizza Hut, Hibachi, Papa John's, Hero Certified Burgers

This week on DineSafe some of your favourite pizza chains landed in some hot water after being visited by Toronto health inspectors. Both a Pizza Hut and a Papa John's managed to rack up significant infractions upon inspection.

Find out what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Alanoor Afghan Kabob (3595 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: May 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hero Certified Burgers (1800 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: May 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Papa John's (653 College St.)
  • Inspected on: May 7, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hibachi (550 Wellington St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lab Sense (526 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: May 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Milano Coffee / Rialto Espresso Bar (266 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: May 8, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Pizza Hut (40 Asquith Ave.)
  • Inspected on: May 9, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

