Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Mothers day 2018

15 restaurants for Mother's Day brunch in Toronto

Mother's Day brunch in Toronto is one of the best ways to celebrate the day. On Sunday May 13, restaurants across the city will be serving everyone's favourite weekend meal and many are doing special menus for the occasion. 

Here's where to go for Mother's Day brunch in Toronto this year.

Craft Beer Market

The Financial District beer hall will be serving up a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be smoothies, assorted salads, quiche and a crepe station. It will set you back $28.95 and spots can be reserved online via email.

Pray Tell

The snack bar at College and Ossington will have a $39 prix fixe menu come Sunday. You'll get to choose from special cocktails and tasty plates of avocado toast, noodle bowls and Eggs Benedict. Call in to book a table. 

Fring's

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the popular King West restaurant will have bottomless mimosas and sangria for $30. They will also be serving a spiced Canadian prime beef hash with a sunny egg and spicy bravas potato for $26. Reservations are still available online.

Beaumont Kitchen

If you plan on being near Sherway Gardens come Mother's Day, this is your destination for brunch. They'll be open at 10 a.m. and are taking reservations online

Montecito

A raw bar, carving station and made-to-order omelettes will all be on offer for $58 per person come Sunday at this Entertainment District restaurant. Tables can be reserved online.

Maple Leaf Tavern

This Leslieville restaurant will be serving a prix fixe brunch between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m for $35. They'll also be giving out carnations to all the moms who dine in. Reservations can be booked online or by calling in.

Her Father's Cider

A three-course menu for $35 will be on offer all weekend at this Harbord Village cider house. Tables can be reserved online.

F'amelia

Spend the day in Cabbagetown with a visit to this Italian restaurant. For the special day they have a prix fixe lunch menu for $39 that includes a variety of salads, pizza and pasta. Reservations are available via phone.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

This Liberty Village spot is a brunch haven and come May 13 you'll be able to get taste of their $29 prix fixe menu. There will be fresh juice, scones and a selection of mains. There will only be walk-ins available, so arrive early. 

Bombay Street Food

Indian comfort food is what's on the menu at this restaurant near Bay and Wellesley. On Sunday they'll be offering a multi-course prix fixe brunch for $45.99 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Northern Maverick

The massive craft brewing company, bottle shop and mega-restaurant at King and Bathurst will be open from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will be serving up brunch with a side of "momosas" for the day. Book a spot online.

Parts & Labour

The Parkdale favourite will have a three-course prix fixe which includes avo toast and blueberry pancakes for $25. If you're looking to book a table visit their website

Isabella's Boutique Restaurant

Treat Mom to a Japanese brunch in the Beaches. On Sunday they will have a $30 prix fixe menu

STK

Ball out in Yorkville as brunch will feature a live DJ paired with a menu of blueberry pancakes, smoked salmon, and eggs Florentine. Book a spot between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online

Constantine

The ground-floor restaurant of Anndore House will be serving their brand new brunch menu from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Book a reservation online and get ready to dig into shakshuka, buttermilk ricotta pancakes and duck confit hash.

