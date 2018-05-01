Win $500 worth of Clean Meals
Clean Meals is Toronto's subscription meal delivery service. Want to try it out? You're in luck. We've teamed up with them to give you a chance to win $500 worth of weekday meals.
Check out all the contest details.
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Cinco de Mayo events in Toronto for 2018
Popular izakaya opening second Toronto location
You can now eat gold-covered ice cream in Toronto
Union Station just got a big restaurant and retail makeover
Toronto restaurant fined after making black customers prepay for food
Man trashing bathroom at popular Toronto restaurant caught on video
This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Spiced Indian Bistro, One Pear, Hooters, Second Cup