Black Panther drink at Toronto cafe is all the rage right now

Toronto's premier comic book-themed espresso bar has a hot new drink on its hands, both literally and figuratively (unless you order it iced, in which case, just the latter.)

The Black Canary cafe inside Silver Snail at Yonge and Dundas has been stirring up some buzz lately with an activated charcoal latte that's black as the soul of Victor Zsasz.

Called "the Black Panther," presumably in honour of the comic book-turned-action movie, the espresso-based drink is made with black charcoal and coconut, but you can substitute the coconut for other flavours.

A post shared by The Black Canary Espresso Bar (@blackcanarycafe) on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:30am PST

The drink was invented by a barista at the cafe and has become popular among the regulars since hitting the menu in February.

A post shared by Sarah Guest (@_x_sez_x_) on Mar 1, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

What better way to participate in the "I consume dirt for pleasure!" trend than with a life-sized Batman figure watching you the entire time?

Don't tell him the drink is based on a Marvel character, though. I don't think he'd be pleased.

A post shared by Brendon Chen (@c.pohan59) on Mar 8, 2018 at 1:09pm PST

For those who care more about fantasy epics than superhero comics, one Instagram user helpfully points out that it "looks straight out of Mordor."

"They sure don't skimp on the charcoal powder lol," she wrote. "It actually looks a little terrifying to drink (it has charcoal powder mixed into the latte and then sprinkled on top as 'garnish')."

A post shared by Sydney Harrison (@lonqu) on Feb 22, 2018 at 10:37am PST

The drink retails for $4.20, if you're keen. A little bird (a canary, perhaps?) told me that you can get it iced.