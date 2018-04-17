Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
sandwich fest toronto

Toronto's newest food festival already in hot water

There's no shortage of food festivals in Toronto but one of the newest ones seems to be having some difficulties getting off the ground.

The inaugural edition of the Toronto Sandwich Fest is set to take place this Sunday at Artscape Wychwood Barns. It promises a full day of all things sandwich, including vendors, drinks, live music, a sandwich design competition and eating contest.

But already it seems there's some issues with the festival.

L. L. noticed that after she had purchased three early bird tickets at $30 each, general tickets appeared later listed at $25. Normally when someone buys early they're getting more favourable pricing but the ticket strategy here seemed to have the opposite effect.

At first, L. thought maybe her higher priced tickets came with added benefits but after doing some investigation work she discovered this wasn't the case.

"I compared the description, there are no extra benefits included in the early bird ticket," she says. "[This is not] how early bird tickets normally work and it really makes me feel like they used advertising to sell expensive tickets."

A bunch of George Brown students are behind the festival. It's supposed to be a fundraiser for The Stop Community Food Centre.

When contacted for comment, Operations Manager Laura Downes explained that organizers are "reaching out to customers who purchased early bird tickets individually" and offering complimentary drink and 5 raffle tickets as compensation.

L. confirmed she has since been contacted by Downes, but only after she sent an angry email explaining the issue.

"I hope they can speed up their process of "reaching out to customers," so everyone who purchased the early bird ticket as I did could receive "their appreciation" on time," she said.

