Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
This Week on DineSafe: The Captain's Boil, Wild Wing, Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most popular AYCE restaurants landed in some deep trouble with city health inspectors. Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill managed to rack up a staggering 13 infractions, 3 in which were crucial.

Learn what other local restaurants got infractions this week on DineSafe.

Huh Ga Ne (19A Finch Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: April 3, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bombay Chowpatty (1386 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: April 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
The Captain's Boil (476 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: April 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (225 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: April 4, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
El Pulgarcito (20 Nugget Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill (900 Don Mills Rd.) 
  • Inspected on: April 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 2, Significant: 8, Crucial: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: Storing ice in unsanitary manner, using toxic substance in manner contaminating food and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Old Man Pizza (223 Jameson Ave.)
  • Inspected on: April 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Simon's Wok (797 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: April 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Touhenboku (2459 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: April 5, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

