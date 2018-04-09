This Week on DineSafe: The Captain's Boil, Wild Wing, Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most popular AYCE restaurants landed in some deep trouble with city health inspectors. Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill managed to rack up a staggering 13 infractions, 3 in which were crucial.
Huh Ga Ne (19A Finch Ave. West)
- Inspected on: April 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: April 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (225 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: April 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: April 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 2, Significant: 8, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Storing ice in unsanitary manner, using toxic substance in manner contaminating food and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: April 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Simon's Wok (797 Gerrard St. East)
- Inspected on: April 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 5, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.