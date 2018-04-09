This Week on DineSafe: The Captain's Boil, Wild Wing, Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most popular AYCE restaurants landed in some deep trouble with city health inspectors. Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill managed to rack up a staggering 13 infractions, 3 in which were crucial.

Huh Ga Ne (19A Finch Ave. West)

Inspected on: April 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bombay Chowpatty (1386 Gerrard St. East)

Inspected on: April 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: April 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wild Wing (225 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: April 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 1, Significant: 7, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

El Pulgarcito (20 Nugget Ave.)

Inspected on: April 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: April 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 13 (Minor: 2, Significant: 8, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Storing ice in unsanitary manner, using toxic substance in manner contaminating food and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Old Man Pizza (223 Jameson Ave.)

Inspected on: April 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: April 5, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Touhenboku (2459 Yonge St.)