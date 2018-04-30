This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Spiced Indian Bistro, One Pear, Hooters, Second Cup

This week on DineSafe, Toronto health inspectors shut down an Indian restaurant in Corktown. The restaurant managed to rack up an alarming nine infractions including failing to prevent an insect infestation.
See what other local establishments got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Ali Baba's (2246 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: April 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: April 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: April 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
One Pear (201 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: April 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: April 24, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent an insect infestation, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Second Cup (3008A Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: April 25, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Hooters (280 Adelaide St. West)
- Inspected on: April 27, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 27, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.