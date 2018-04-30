This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Spiced Indian Bistro, One Pear, Hooters, Second Cup

This week on DineSafe, Toronto health inspectors shut down an Indian restaurant in Corktown. The restaurant managed to rack up an alarming nine infractions including failing to prevent an insect infestation.

Inspected on: April 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bagel Time (582 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: April 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bar Hop Brewco (137 Peter St.)

Inspected on: April 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Commisso Brothers (8 Kincort St.)

Inspected on: April 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Don Don Izakaya (130 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: April 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

One Pear (201 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: April 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Spice Indian Bistro (320 Richmond St. East)

Inspected on: April 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent an insect infestation, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Second Cup (3008A Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: April 25, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Hooters (280 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: April 27, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

