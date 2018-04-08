Toronto's goth ice cream is opening a new location

Toronto's favourite destination for black on black ice cream is making big moves, just in time for summer.

The popular ice creamery iHalo Krunch just announced that it will be moving to a new location just a few stores down from its current one across from Trinity Bellwoods.

According to the owner Charlene D'Aoust, the new spot at 831 Queen Street West will replace the bag store YNOT and offer new ice cream flavours, cone options, and a seating area, which the previous location didn't have.

Not only that, they'll also be opening a second spot to buy their famously Instagrammable charcoal ice cream – a feat, considering they only just opened last summer.

Where and when exactly this new location is opening have yet to be announced, though it will be sometime this summer.

After playing host to countless massive lineups (ah, the Toronto memories) the original location will be closing on May 7. Having been forced to serve ice cream through the frigid winter at the behest of the public, it's safe to say the store had a good run.

But round two of the charcoal ice cream madness is jut around the corner: iHalo's flagship shop opens sometime this May, so get those phones ready.